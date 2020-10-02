Becky Alt passed away September 27, 2020, in Bozeman, after the briefest of illnesses. She slipped away peacefully, with Mike by her side. She was born June 12, 1975 in Helena, MT. She was mother to her four boys. She and Mike were foster parents to 32 children. And Becky was everyone's mom. A meal at her table was a thing of beauty.
Becky was a woman of deep faith. She loved God and loved the people around her. She lived an intentional life. It showed in her family, in her many friendships, and in her compassion to foster kids in need. It also came out in her love for the people of Kosovo where she traveled many times, to serve others with the love of Christ. She also loved feeding kids, in her job as cook at Bozeman Head Start.
Becky is survived by her husband Mike and sons Nicholas, Cassidy, LLiam and Austin; her parents Greg and Julie Eby; mother-in-law, Marie Alt; brother Jake (Jenna) Eby and kids Alivia and Jayce; Mike's brother Jim (Beril) Alt and kids Bella, Livvy, and Mia; Mike's sister Karen (Bob) Symonds. There are so many members of her extended family. She is also survived by the foster kids she held in her arms. And she is the hearts and minds by her many, many friends.
The memorial service will take place Saturday October 3, at 2:00 p.m. at Bozeman Summit Church. Seating will be limited due to social distancing, but it will be streamed live. Please see Becky's obituary on the Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service website for the link to watch the service remotely: www.dokkennelson.com
Memorials for the family can be given for the Alts through Bozeman Summit Church.