1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Reidar Daniel (Babe)Johnson passed March 21, 2019 into the arms of his 9 Norwegian brothers and sisters, his parents and his ancestors on a Viking Long ship carrying them to Valhalla.



Reidar was born May 15, 1928 to Olaf Martin and Abelona Kalva Johnson in Bergen, Norway.



His father's first wife passed away in childbirth with their second child in Butte, MT. Olaf Martin Johnson put his son Alfred and daughter Hilda in the care of a Montana family and returned to Norway. Where he married Abelona Kalve before returning to the United States for his family. Their first son together, Anton was born in White Hall, MT. When Anton was old enough to travel Olaf took his family back to his home in Norway. Their family grew there while Olaf Martin worked in his family boat building and fishing businesses. His father was one of the builders of the historic Fram ship. While in Norway, Olaf was recruited to join Roald Amundson on one of his trips to Antarctica. He declined going in order to raise his family and someday return to Montana.



Following the birth of their youngest son, Reidar the family decided to return to the United States. By this time the family was ten children strong: Alfred, Hilda, Anton, Anders, Edward, Olaf, Ruth, Agnes, Martha, and Reidar moved back to Montana where Olaf Sr. returned to his previous work on the Milwaukee Railroad. Three years later Olaf Martin was killed while working on the railroad. Abelona moved the family to Bozeman, purchased a home and started a boarding house to support her children. Her father sent her money for her and her family to return to Norway, but she declined; stating she wanted their children to be raised in America.



Reidar attended grade school at Longfellow School and Bozeman Senior High School. World War II broke out during this time and Reidar wanted to enlist. When he turned 18, he enlisted in the US NAVY, serving aboard the USS Portsmouth. They were sent to the Mediterranean on a good will mission. He enjoyed his time in Cortina, Italy and the Italian Alps.



Upon leaving the Navy, Reidar returned to Bozeman and enrolled under the GI Bill at Montana State College. He joined the SAE (Sigma Alpha Epsilon) Fraternity and completed a degree in Industrial Arts.



In 1952 he married his college sweetheart Joan Kiff, of Ringling MT. They lived and worked on the Kiff ranch where he followed his passion of good horses and the ranching life. They had their first child, Jane Marie (Jamie) there. They moved to other ranches and added John Mark and Jeffery Reidar to the family. In 1964 they moved to Harlowton, MT where Reidar purchased and operated the Phillips 66 gas station for many years. He served on the Harlowton School Board. He and Joan were active in community and school activities as their children grew. He was elected Wheatland County Assessor in 1980 and served for 4 consecutive terms until retiring. His wife Joan passed away in 1996 following a long illness.



Dad always made sure we had a semi-reliable vehicle to drive, was a fan at any school or sporting events and was referee at the dinner table. He and our mother loved us unconditionally.



Reidar is survived by his wife Marga Johnson VanOmmen Johnson, of White Sulphur Springs, MT and her children Garrit and Tracie VanOmmen, Lisa and Brian Adkins and their children. Also surviving are Reidar's children, Jamie and Jock Doggett, John and Barbara Johnson and Jeff Johnson and his children Brittany, Jordan and Jessica.



Reidar loved people and going places. He would stop and visit friends or family whenever he was nearby. He kept in close contact with his siblings and their families, and his friends from across the years, especially the Dizzy Dozen. He was always interested in what was happening around town and with his friends. Reidar had many gifts. He was master of the quick comment and loved to give out a quip that left all chuckling. We never heard him cuss, ever. But he could tell a joke better than anyone. He enjoyed getting together with his friends in Harlowton or White Sulphur Springs for coffee, where the events of the day were discussed, or jokes were shared.



He and Marga were always ready for a new adventure whether it was traveling to Arizona to their winter get-away, going to Hawaii with Jock and Jamie, visiting exotic locations with the Birthday Club,, spending time at his "camp mow the lawn", or just taking scenic drives around Meagher County in his favorite vehicle of the moment.



At Reidar's request, there will be a celebration of his life in May at Reidar's Red Barn dates and times will be announced when they're set.