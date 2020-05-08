Richard Alden McGahen, 90, passed on September 21, 2019 away after a lengthy stay at the Renaissance Assisted Living Facility in Helena, MT. Prior to this he had lived at Spring Meadows Assisted Living in Bozeman, MT.



Richard was born on May 27, 1929, in Havre, MT, to Vernon and Florence McGahen. Born during the depression years, he lived on the family farm in Gildford, MT. He attended elementary through High School in Gildford, graduating in 1948. He attended college at Northern in Havre, and later attended Montana State University, when the family moved to Bozeman.



Richard was the oldest of 4 children. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Border and Eleanor Peterson. He is survived by his brother, David McGahen of Florida and eight nieces and nephews scattered across the United States. In 1952, during the Korean Conflict, he joined the Army and served until 1954, as a Corporal. Returning to Bozeman, he worked for two different family gas stations. He also drove motor coach for the White Motor Company in Yellowstone National Park, in the summers. He held multiple jobs, until he began working for Montana State University as a custodian. He worked there until his retirement.



After retirement, following his love of travel he purchased a van, and became a vendor at various Swap Meets and Indian Pow Wows, throughout the Southwest, visiting family and making friends along the way.



Having never married, Richard was always happy to help a stranger or a friend in any way he could, whether they needed gas, help on their car, buying or repairing, a ride anywhere, even finding a wedding dress for a friend who couldn't afford one! If he had a dollar, anyone that needed it, had a dollar!



Richard will be interred at Fort Harrison, MT when better times will allow.



