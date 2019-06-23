Resources More Obituaries for Richard Devney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Devney

1927 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Richard Devney, 91, passed away in Mesa, Arizona on June 16, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Pearle and Clarence Devney on December 29,1927.



Richard enlisted in the US Navy and served in WWII. After the war he returned to Omaha. He then headed West to Montana, living in Lewistown, Conrad and Billings before settling in Belgrade in 1965. He was a carpenter before and during he and Dolores' ownership of the Belgrade Fountain. He then went to work for the Belgrade School District. After retirement he was fortunate enough to enjoy golfing and extensive travel.



Richard was predeceased by his parents and siblings, wife Dolores Tuss Devney and daughter Lani Huyser.



He leaves behind, his partner of nearly 30 years Penny Callantine, his daughter Carolyn Devney, his grandchildren Courtney Lemon Hartenstein (Chris), Sari Huyser Feenstra (Ross), Zachary Huyser (Brooke) and great Grandson Dax Hartenstein who brought great joy to Richard. Also surviving is daughter Vickie Varley and her family of Nebraska.



Richard and Penny enjoyed a happy and loving life together for many years. Pennys family will cherish the memories of the special times, the humor and smiles. He will be remembered by many.



Per Richards request, no services will be held. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 23, 2019