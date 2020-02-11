Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hinsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Kenneth Hinsen


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Kenneth Hinsen Obituary
On Saturday, February 1, 2020, Richard Kenneth Hinsen, loving husband, father, and friend, passed away at the age of 64 in Three Forks.

Rick was born on December 27, 1955 in Butte, Montana and lived most of his life in Bozeman and West Yellowstone. Rick had a passion for everything outdoors including hiking, mountain climbing, horn hunting and anything water related.

Rick is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary.

No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -