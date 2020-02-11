|
On Saturday, February 1, 2020, Richard Kenneth Hinsen, loving husband, father, and friend, passed away at the age of 64 in Three Forks.
Rick was born on December 27, 1955 in Butte, Montana and lived most of his life in Bozeman and West Yellowstone. Rick had a passion for everything outdoors including hiking, mountain climbing, horn hunting and anything water related.
Rick is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020