Richard L. Showalter, 72, passed away on December 6, 2019 in Salt Lake City, UT from congestive heart failure. He was born on August 29, 1947 in Bozeman, MT to Marvin Francis and Dollie (Covey) Showalter; the second of three children. He grew up in Bozeman graduating from Bozeman High School and attending MSU toward an engineering degree. He served 6 years in Montana Army National Guards.
He started working right out of high school for Mountain Bell Telephone. He continued on as the company name changed over the years to US West, Qwest, and finally Century Link until retirement. Telephone work was his passion.
He loved the outdoors, hiking and camping. He especially enjoyed visiting Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks and loved to show his friends and family around the parks and the best places to see and explore. He often hiked and camped in Hyalite National Forest and had many fond memories of his adventures there. He recently bought a motorcycle and got a lot of enjoyment out of riding this past summer and fall. During his 10 year battle with his heart condition he made the best of his situation and lived life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Rich is survived by his daughter, Traci (Mark) Trapp, granddaughter Brittani; his son, Lance (Aimee) Holje, granddaughters Alexandra and Desiree; and his sister, Linda Showalter, nieces Tina and Kristie His daughter Traci was by his side through his final days.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Brother Johnny; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
No services are planned.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020