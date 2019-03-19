Resources More Obituaries for Richard Lohmuller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Lohmuller

1948 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Richard Scott Lohmuller, 70, passed away March 1, 2019 at his residence in Lewistown, Montana.



Richard, aka Scott, was born June 15, 1948 in Boulder, Colorado to Arlys and Richard Lohmuller. His family moved often throughout his early childhood. In 1962 they moved to Bozeman where he started eighth grade, and thereafter he called Montana home. He graduated from Bozeman Senior High School in 1966. At Montana State University he studied architecture for 5 years and developed a critical eye for building design, but he found his true calling in hands-on construction and fine woodworking. Richard was a talented self-employed cabinetmaker for 35 years before retiring to Lewistown. He was always happiest when he had a building project; his last project was a log cabin in Alaska which he designed and built during the summer of 2018. Throughout his life he enjoyed camping, hiking, and tinkering on old tractors and trucks, always with a Border collie at his side. In recent years he was involved with the Community Garden in Lewistown and kept busy doing maintenance and upkeep on his apartment buildings. He always looked forward to the Thursday morning men's coffee group.



On December 22, 1971 he married Susan Ostlind in Casper, Wyoming. In the 47 years they were married they made their homes in Kelly Canyon, east of Bozeman, the Sedan community west of Wilsall, and finally in Lewistown. Together they raised three children.



He is survived by his wife, Susan; his mother Arlys Lohmuller, of Denver; children Hannah Lohmuller, Livingston, Luke (Anne Barker) Lohmuller, Denali Park, AK, Mariah (Brandon) O'Halloran, Lewistown; siblings Vicki (Ben) Vaughn, Denver, CO, Monica (Rik) Ochel, Broken Arrow, OK, and Kent (Sylvia) Lohmuller, San Antonio, TX; grandchildren Lucas, Quin, and Kale O'Halloran, and Linnaea and Jolena Lohmuller.



Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at the family's Prairie Cemetery in Lewistown in the spring. Memorials may be made in his name to the American Prairie Preserve c/o 3643 Lime Kiln Road, Lewistown, MT, 59457. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2019