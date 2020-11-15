1/1
Richard S. Lyden Jr.
1948 - 2020
Richard S. "Rick" Lyden, Jr. was born April 8, 1948 in Glasgow, Montana to Richard S. & Margaret Briggs Lyden. Rick graduated from Glasgow High School in 1966. He attended Eastern Montana College (MSU Billings) until 1969 when he transferred to Montana State University in Bozeman. Rick graduated from MSU in 1971. The following year he completed his Masters in Fisheries & Wildlife Biology at MSU.

In 1972 Rick married Rebecca "Becky" Crenshaw of St. Regis, Montana. To this union were born three sons Kelly, Seth, and Jeff. His work career was in retail; a special thanks to the Finch and Petrick families for 20+ great years at the L&F Market in Manhattan.

Rick also wished to send a special thanks to Ron Stafford for getting him out fishing and for 40 years of friendship. Thank you to Dr. Justin Thomas, his team, and the infusion nurses at the Bozeman Health Cancer Center. Thank you to Hospice of Bozeman Health for his end of life transition.

Rick is survived by his wife Becky; sons Kelly, Seth, and Jeff; a grandson, Brandon Lyden; brother Mark (Debbie) Lyden of Twin Falls, Idaho; and sister Martha (John) Bleicher of Missoula, Montana.

At Rick's request, no services will be held.

Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2020.
