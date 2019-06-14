Richard 'Dick' Walker, 92, of Bozeman, MT, passed away at home on June 11, 2019. He was born in Benson, VT on April 9, 1927 the son of Merrill & Adeline (Adams) Walker. A resident of the area for the last five years, he previously lived in Pleasant Valley and Washingtonville, NY. Dick married Albertina 'Skip' Vanderveen on July 11, 1953 in Washington, NJ. She survives at home.



Dick graduated from Fair Haven High School and earned his BS from the University of Vermont. He worked as a 4H Agent prior to teaching science in public schools. He taught at Washingtonville High School until retiring in 1989. He and Skip then relocated to Pleasant Valley where they lived until moving to Bozeman. He enjoyed gardening, travel, crosswords, cribbage, and most of all his extended family. He was also known for his quick wit and love of pastries.



Survivors include his wife, Skip of Bozeman; son, Bill (Nicol Rae) of Bozeman; daughters, Edie (Kevin) Cardiff of Las Vegas, NV and Missy (Wayne) Sauer of Salt Point, NY; three grandchildren, Michael (Gwyn Hughes) Cardiff of Madison, WI, Molly Sauer (David Smedick) of Baltimore, MD, and Carrie Sauer (Michael Long) of Philadelphia, PA; and one great grandson, Brenyn Cardiff of Madison, WI. Also surviving are his sister, Meraline (Wesley) Chandler of Benson, VT; sisters-in-law, Priscilla Walker of Rutland, VT and Edie (Wayne) Martin of Berwick, PA; brothers-in-law, John (Tina) Vanderveen of Pleasanton, CA, Peter (Bonnie) Vanderveen of Estes Park, CO, and George (Alice) Vanderveen of Ingram, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, James, Raymond, and Kenneth.



Thank you to the wonderful staff members at Highgate and Aspen Pointe for their exceptional care and to Bozeman Health Hospice for their unending support.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Highgate on Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 A.M. A service for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or a .



A Celebration of Life will be held at Highgate on Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 A.M. A service for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or a .