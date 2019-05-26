Resources More Obituaries for Richard Woolley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Woolley

1925 - 2019 Obituary Flowers On Sunday April 14th, 2019 Dick Woolley stepped into eternity with the Savior whom he was first introduced to in Sunday school as a young boy. Dick lived the last six years in the Wenatchee Valley at Bonaventure Memory Care surrounded by many caring staff and family. In his final days, Confluence Health Hospice was a blessing.



Dick was born on August 3, 1925 to George and Delia Woolley in Lovell, Wyoming, the second of two children after his brother Grant Woolley. Dick graduated from Gallatin County High School in Bozeman, MT early in 1943 then moved to Utah to support the war effort prior to joining the Navy. He served in Attu, Alaska as an aviation radio technician until the end of the war and returned to Bozeman to attend Montana State College (MSC) in 1946.



Dick received a BS in Entomology and completed the academic requirements for a master's degree at MSC. While attending MSC, Dick was a member of Beta Rho chapter of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and met his future bride Mary Ellen Murray who was also at MSC and graduated with a BA in Home Economics.



Dick and Mary Ellen were married in September 1951 in Miles City where Mary Ellen's family owned and operated Lincoln Grocery. Dick and Mary Ellen moved across the country and back during Dick's career with Shell Chemical. He started in Montana and moved to Washington, the San Francisco Bay Area, Kansas, New Jersey, Missouri, the SF Bay Area again, and finally retired back in Bozeman. Regardless of where they lived, Dick and Mary Ellen always considered Montana their home. Indeed, most vacations included Miles City, Big Timber, Bozeman and Yellowstone.



Dick was preceded in death by his parents George & Delia, his wife Mary Ellen, his first-born daughter Karen Marie, and his brother and sister-in-law Grant & Mary Lou Woolley. He is survived by his children; Paula, married to Scott Furgerson and their children Meghan, Kyle, and Katie; Stuart, married to Melody, and their children, Christine and Patrick; and Peter, married to Josette.



Dick joined Shell Chemical Company in 1955 working in sales and marketing for their agriculture chemical division and was a "company man" right from the beginning. Dick really enjoyed his work and many of the people he worked with. He gave his best to Shell, and they treated him very well.



After 30 years with Shell, Dick and Mary Ellen moved back to Bozeman. In both high school and college, Dick enjoyed his time on the downhill ski teams and on his return to Bozeman he was a regular at Bridger Bowl and Big Sky skiing with high school and college buddies. Dick picked up a love for woodworking from his father. He built several favorite pieces of family furniture, and passed on that interest to his son Peter. Another interest Dick picked up from his father was fly fishing. He passed that on to his son Peter who translated that into a career in fly fishing and sporting goods shops.



In retirement, Dick enjoyed golfing, downhill skiing, and fly fishing. In Bozeman it seemed that he could do two of the three any day of the year. In addition, Dick and Mary Ellen enjoyed traveling to see kids and grandchildren. Their voyages included both Europe and Africa. They also thoroughly enjoyed the regular Shell Chemical reunions across the country.



Dick faced a new challenge when Mary Ellen moved into a memory care facility in Bozeman between 2005-2008. He was there to visit and care for her daily. He moved to the Wenatchee Valley in 2012 and settled into Bonaventure Memory Care. Dick's sweet spirit served him well here in the valley as he struggled with dementia. You could always count on him for a big smile and a warm hello.



Dick's son Stuart often reminded him how God blessed him with his family, career, and everything Dick and Mary Ellen had done in their lives. He would always acknowledge that with, "...yes, that is really true...".



The family will gather to honor Dick and Mary Ellen next summer in Montana. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 26, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.