Resources More Obituaries for Riley Berry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Riley Chase Berry

1993 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Hamilton - Riley Chase Berry 25 of Hamilton went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father and his earthly dad early Wednesday morning February 20, 2019. He was born on March 8, 1993 in Hamilton, MT, the son of the late Herbert Todd Berry and Crystal "Cristi" Richards.



Riley was raised in the Bozeman area where he excelled in the sport of wrestling. Riley attended Bozeman High School graduating in 2011. During his high school wrestling career, Riley was a four year lettermen and placed all four years in the Montana state wrestling tournament. Riley was then awarded a wrestling scholarship at the Great Falls campus of the Montana State University, attending for two years. Riley was an avid wake boarder, snow boarder and unicyclist. He was an exceptional "gamer" and avid Denver Broncos and Montana Grizzlies fan. Following College, Riley worked in the tiling business in the Bozeman and Big Sky areas creating many beautiful installations.



Riley was the biggest goofball with the funniest and best sense of humor, his smile and his laughter lit up a room. He had the biggest, sweetest heart and would do anything to help someone if he could. Riley gave his life to Christ at his dad's funeral on May 10, 2012. He loved the Lord with all his heart but the deep depression from losing his dad was more than he could bear.



He is survived by his mother, Crystal "Cristi" Bibler, his step-dad Jet G Bibler; his brother Tyson Berry and his daughter Kayliana, sister Shandi, her husband Kwanele Khumalo and son Thando, step-sister Brenna Bibler and step-brother Jet "Tristan" Bibler; Grandparents Phil Sr. and Bonnie Richards and DeLis Berry; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Riley was preceded in death by his Dad and best friend, Herbert "Todd" Berry, Grandpa Robert "Bob" Berry.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 23, at 2:00pm at The River Church (Formerly known as the First Baptist Church) at 354 Cooper Lane Hamilton MT.



A private family interment ceremony will take place at the Darby Cemetery at a future date to be determined. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com



In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to a suicide prevention facility of your choice. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries