Rita Nichols, 96, passed away April 16, 2020 in Bozeman, Montana. She was born April 21, 1923 in Slinger, Wisconsin, to Francis (Frank) and Frances Kachelmeier. Rita graduated with of Bachelor of Arts in music from Milwaukee State Teachers College. She taught music at the St. Labre Indian School Ashland, Montana. Rita married Louis Robert Nichols in 1952 in Billings, Montana, where they settled to raise a family. Rita directed choir, sang, and played organ and piano for more than 50 years at Billings Little Flower Catholic Church. She belonged to the Billings bowling leagues and golfed into her 90s. Rita remained in her home in Billings until 2019, when she moved to an assisted living facility in Bozeman. She is survived by six children: James Nichols of Santa Clarita, CA; Clare (Randy) Marley of Sandpoint, ID; Theresa (Jerry) Schuster of Bozeman, MT; Robert Nichols of Billings, MT; Ray Nichols of Phoenix, AZ; and John Nichols (Sandy) of Escondido, CA; nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis, daughter Louise, her parents Frank and Frances, brothers and sisters Julia, Marie, Joey, Sister Anne; Sister Limana, Sister Jo Marie, Vera, Al, and Laddie. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Billings. A celebration of life is planned for later. For a longer obituary and to leave memories or condolences visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020