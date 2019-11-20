|
|
Robert Dean Yadon was born in Bozeman, Montana on April 17, 1951, to Clarence Yadon, Jr. and Theresa (Dyk) Yadon and raised on the family farm outside Manhattan, MT. He passed on to join his Savior, Jesus Christ, and many loved ones on that same farm on November 17, 2019.
Bob grew up knowing hard work on the farm, and he loved it. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his Daddy, Clarence (Junior) Yadon and his beloved uncles, Art and Jack. Later he enjoyed sharing these pursuits with his children and grandchildren. He liked to take the grandchildren out and show them a Canada goose nest, a pair of dancing Sandhill cranes, or a fawn bedded in the alfalfa, but especially to join Colten on a hunt.
Bob attended and graduated from Manhattan schools (class of 1969), joking that "third grade was the best three years of my life." Upon graduation, he attended "wrench-jerking school" in Billings, and had a natural aptitude for mechanics.
Bob married Sally Brenner on March 7, 1976 in Belgrade, MT. They were blessed by first a daughter, Jaclyn, and later a son, Bob. Being able to work alongside our folks is a blessing for which we are truly grateful.
Outside of a fleeting few months in California running heavy equipment, Bob was a lifelong Montanan. Bob took pride in his weed-free and rock-free fields, his ability to keep stuff running, the Angus cattle herd that he and Sally established, and especially his family. He said if he "had known how good his kids were going to turn out," he'd have had a few more.
Bob was a volunteer fireman, and later a member of the Manhattan Rural Fireboard for more than 30 years. He was Ditch Rider for the Perks Canal Company for nearly 30 years. He was always willing to lend a hand or help someone "out of a wreck" on their place. Many Manhattan-area kids had their first summer job out at Yadon Angus and hold Bob in high regard. Bob had the gift of generosity, and most of his giving was done in secret.
Bob is survived by the love of his life, Sally; his children and their spouses: Brandon and Jessica Yadon and their son coming in 2020; Jaclyn and Morgan Machado and their children, Samuel, Josiah, and Elisabeth; and Bob, Jr. and Cassie Yadon and their children, Colten, Kylie, and Walker. Also surviving are his sisters Shirlee (Vern) Phillips, Deb (Marvin) Erickson, and Rhonda (Drake) Albertson, and brother-in law Nolan Murphy; Sally's parents Don and Jean Brenner, her brother, Steve, and her sisters Mary Sue Brenner (Darrell) and Marie (Scott) Westphal, as well as aunts, cousins, nephews, and nieces. He was especially close to nephew Shawn Foster. Bob leaves behind friends far and wide.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, beloved sister Sandra Murphy, brother-in-law Mike Brenner.
A memorial service will be held at Manhattan Schools at the "old" high school gym on Friday, November 22 at 4:30 p.m. If you wish to honor Bob's memory, stuff a hundred dollar bill in the car of a struggling family, give a kid their first job, or take somebody fishing or hunting. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019