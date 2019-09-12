|
|
|
Bob Denning died of natural causes in his Billings home September 3. Bob was born in Great Falls, September 12, 1966, and grew up in Great Falls and Big Sandy, Montana. Bob received a degree in Sports Medicine from MSU in 1991 and served as an athletic trainer and Physician Assistant in communities across Montana. A celebration of life will be held at the Billings Clinic Floberg House, 1002 N. 30th Street, Billings, MT, on Thursday, September 12, from 6pm - 8pm. Please join friends and family to help celebrate Bob's life. Grab a bite to eat, pull up a chair and share memories of our friend and colleague.
The chapel at Billings Clinic will be available through Friday, September 13 for those wanting to take a moment to reflect on the life of Bob Denning.
Funeral services will be held in Big Sandy, September 21, 2019. Graveside gathering will be at Kenilworth Cemetery 10 am, service at 11 am at the Big Sandy Historical Society Museum with lunch and a celebration of Bob's life to follow. Everyone who knew and loved Bob is welcome.
For the full obituary please go to www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019