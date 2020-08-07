Robert "Fehl" Erick Fehlberg, the cornerstone of our family, passed away at 93 on August 17, 2019 after living three years at Mocho Park Care Center in Livermore, California. He was actively drawing plans, sketching, writing family memories and attending family social events. Lutheran in faith, family gathered at the family home in Pleasanton, CA for a day of remembrance.
Robert was born in Kalispell, Montana, April 28, 1926 to Mary Grace Fehlberg and Otto Albert Erick Fehlberg. He was reared in Coram, MT, where the family ran a grocery store/gas station and tourist cabins built by Otto on the main road to Glacier National Park.
When Robert was ten years old, his sister Marilyn was born. He worked summers in Glacier Park on trail crews and after high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army earning the rank of T.4 Technical Sergeant. After the military, Robert enrolled at the University of Montana, Missoula, majoring in forestry, but he soon transferred to architecture at Montana State College, Bozeman, now MSU. He was an active member of SAE fraternity and made lifelong friends who called him Fehl.
Upon graduation, Fehl worked in the structural documents department at Hungry Horse Dam. A year later, he joined Gehres Weed Architects in Kalispell. He met LaDonna Rognlie through a mutual friend. During their engagement year, Fehl designed and built a house for them near Woodland Park in Kalispell. They married in 1953. In 1956, Fehl opened his own office in Kalispell. In 1958, he joined Cushing Terrell Associates, in Billings as a designer Later becoming a partner in the firm with his design career expanding throughout Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Alaska.
Fehl designed numerous schools ranging from K-12 to college campuses which included libraries, theaters and sports facilities. He designed a broad range of projects including churches, commercial buildings, government facilities and custom homes, often incorporating site-specific Montanan artists' work
Kolby was born in Kalispell. Kenje, Kurt and Klee were born in Billings. Lives centered around architecture and art. Kolby learned architectural drafting from Fehl. They all learned to ski with Fehl's guidance and make ceramics on the family potter's wheel. Kurt followed Fehl into architecture and remembers sitting on Fehl's lap as a child learning the basics of ceramics. Kenje enjoys memories of skiing at Red Lodge Mountain with her dad. The family trips whetted Klee's appetite for world travel. Fehl's sense of humor came naturally, playful mischief in a loving family. His grandchildren added another dimension of joy. They all have an appreciation of people's talents.
Fehl and LaDonna were active members of The Montana Institute of the Arts, the Flathead Camera Club, Kalispell and Billings Arts Association. When Fehl was asked to evaluate the possibility of remodeling the vacant county jail into an art center in Billings, he readily agreed. James Haughey, lawyer and artist joined them. Volunteers offered their skills and ambition to transform the county jail into the Yellowstone Art Center (Yellowstone Art Museum). Fehl managed and worked on site evenings and weekends until the grand opening. He served on the Art Center Board of Directors and represented MAC on the County Commissioners board. He consulted on Montana art centers, including Custer County Art Center in Miles City, and Lewistown Art Center.
Fehl served as president of the AIA Montana Chapter as well as on The American Institute of Architects Board of Directors as Northwest Regional Director and was named an AIA Fellow. Fehl received the Montana Institute of the Arts' Fellow Award. Jointly, he and LaDonna received the Montana Governor's Award for the Arts.
Retiring from CTA in 1987, Fehl and LaDonna moved to Pleasanton, CA to be near family. He continued to consult with CTA, on projects in Wyoming and in Sitka, AK. He continued his own architectural practice for 15 years in Sitka and Pleasanton.
Architecture was his lifetime dedication. Robert's family was his treasure. The friendships he made along the way are indelible. Robert was predeceased by his parents Otto and Mary Grace Fehlberg and his sister, Marilyn Fleming. Surviving Robert are his wife, LaDonna; children, Kolby Fehlberg-Burns (James); Kenje Fehlberg; Kurt Fehlberg (Lauri); Klee Fehlberg (Linda Tam) and grandchildren Acacia Burns Camacho, Echelle Burns; Kelcey Dixon, Keanon Dixon; and Keil Tam Fehlberg. Also surviving Robert are his brother-in-law Robert Fleming, niece Heidi Coatsworth, nephews James Fleming and Michael Fleming.
To pass on the legacy of Robert Fehlberg's lifelong passion for architecture and the arts to the next generation, a scholarship fund has been established at Montana State University, College of Arts and Architecture. This scholarship will provide support to an Architecture graduate student who will become the mentor of future generations of architects. Memorial gifts for Fehl's legacy may be made by contacting the "Robert and LaDonna Fehlberg Memorial Scholarship" MSU Director of Development Allison Ziegelman at aziegelman@msuaf.org or 608-385-0696 or online at https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1584/form.aspx?sid=1584&gid=1&pgid=452&bledit=1&dids=273
