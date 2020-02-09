|
Robert Francis Wiedeman, "Bob", 81, left this world and went to his heavenly home on February 1, 2020. Bob was born in Rhinelander, WI on April 7, 1938. His early years were spent on the family farm in Rhinelander, WI until he served in the Army in Germany from 1956-1959. One of his favorite stories to tell was that he met Elvis while serving in the Army in Germany. Bob married the love of his life, Faith LaFave, on July 6, 1963 and they enjoyed 56 years together. Bob and Faith moved to Manhattan, MT in 1972, where Bob started the weld shop for Gallatin Homes. After leaving Gallatin Homes, Bob owned Tony's saw shop in Livingston and Belgrade and B&W Welding in Belgrade. Bob was an active member of the Lion's club, holding the office of Zone Chairman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and making sausage. Bob will be remembered for his generosity and always being the first to help anyone. He had a warm and caring spirit and held a fierce love for his grandchildren and the Green Bay Packers. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Violet (Miller) and Robert Wiedeman; sisters Terry, Dolores and Judy and brother Tommy. He is survived by sisters Jean Kruncos and Cheryl (Joel) Sandberg; brothers Ron (June) Wiedeman, George (Marty) Wiedeman and Ken (Carla) Wiedeman. Bob is also survived by his wife of 56 years Faith (LaFave); son Greg (Kim) Wiedeman and daughter Kim (Mark) Anderson; grandchildren Erika Wiedeman, Tonya (Zane) Nance, Joshua Sinrud and Grace (Michael) Gray; great-grandchildren Shelbie, Kealy and Jackson and great-great grandchildren, Corbin and Maddilynn. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 27, 2020 at 2pm at the Masonic Lodge in Belgrade, MT. Go Pack Go! Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020