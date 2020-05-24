"Many are called but few are chosen, the cream shall rise to the top"...



On March 13, 2020, with his soulmate and the love of his life Ardis by his side, Robert left this earth on his next big adventure.



Born in Rochester, NY on Feb. 8, 1930, he embarked on an incredible life-journey. Finding his love of fisheries biology while attending Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. Upon graduation, Robert set out to make his mark by accepting a manager position at a commercial fish hatchery in Pennsylvania and make his mark he did! Here he honed his fish culture skills and formulated creative ideas to better promote quality fish culture. Robert's Federal Service career began at the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Eastern Fish Disease Laboratory (Leetown, WV), here he diagnosed and treated infections and parasitic diseases of numerous freshwater fish species. His next duty station was at the Fish Disease Diagnostic Lab in LaCrosse, WI where he served 4 years before weaving his way to the USFWS, Fish Genetics Laboratory in Beulah, Wyoming in 1963. Here he helped set up facilities for fish genetics investigations as well as pioneering specific fish culture techniques that today are widely accepted and used by not only fish hatcheries throughout North America, but also throughout the world. In 1967, Robert and his family moved to Bozeman, MT when he accepted the assistant Director position at the USFWS, Fish Technology Center. Robert later was promoted to Director and served in that position for 12 years until his retirement in 1985. His colleagues describe him as a great boss who was hands-on with each of them, and someone who had the utmost integrity.



Robert's knowledge of fish culture still provides a teaching tool in the form of "Fish Hatchery Management", a book first published in 1982 and now in its 5th Edition, that is used by fish culturists throughout the world as well as a text at many universities. Robert was a Certified Fishery Scientist with the American Fisheries Society (AFS), and was instrumental in developing the AFS Fish Culture Section, serving as its President, and later receiving their "Hall of Fame Award." An added "GEM" to the crown of Robert's amazing career is a 16,500 Square Foot Building, The Robert G. Piper Building at the Fish Technology Center, 4050 Bridger Canyon Road, Bozeman, MT. Following his retirement, he served as a private consultant in fish hatchery design and management criteria, and for a decade was Editor of The Progressive Fish-Culturist, a publication of the American Fisheries Society. Robert also served as a task force member for a Pacific Salmon hatchery scientific review group in Washington State, and worked for Fish Wildlife and Parks as a fish health consultant.



Roberts' reputation lingers in so many ways throughout the entire fisheries community, and can be found in the many young men and women that he instructed during his many years as a Fisheries Instructor, and also mentored throughout his career.



Robert also gave so generously and dedicated so much of his time to the humanitarian efforts with Lion's Club International. He, along with wife Ardis, were members for over 50 years. Robert was District Governor and a mentor to younger Lions who would look to him for advice. Together he and Ardis traveled the world making lifelong friends and promoting Lions Club International wherever they went. Robert was a member of the Sourdough Lions Club upon his passing. In Robert's own words "I think I've had a fantastic career and life...colleagues became "chums", the love of my life by my side, a great family, what else can anyone want!" Above all, Robert simply loved life - and found enjoyment in the birds, bees, fishes, critters, and all of the wonders of nature.



Robert was a family man, and as such will always be remembered by the encouragement and love he always gave to each and every one of us. So many memories to sustain us all - and yet how do we thank you and honor you Robert? By always remembering you were the King of Limericks, and oh, April Fool's jokes, and that "Million Dollar Smile", and the stories of family from years ago, and all that you gave and all that encompassed your life. You were and remain a hero to us all and we celebrate all that you gave and have given. "On The Road Again" Robert, you will never be gone as you will live in our hearts forever.



Robert is survived by his wife Ardis, daughters Sue Piper White and grandchildren Shay and Kira Larson, Dana Melcher (husband John) and grandchildren Stacie, Robert (wife Corrina), son Bob Piper (wife Emily), sister Glenda Piper, Rochester, NY numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephew, and so many friends that Robert considered family.



Memorial contributions to Lions Club International should you desire many be sent to : The Sourdough Lions Club, 1201 Highland Blvd., D109, Bozeman, Mt. 59715. At a later date when it is safe to gather we will celebrate Robert's amazing life...



