Robert Gordon Duntsch, longtime resident of Bozeman, and native of Wyoming passed away at 3:45 PM on Thursday, May 14 in Centennial Colorado. Cause of death most likely was COVID-19, but official cause of death is still pending. Robert, better known as Bob or RG by his friends was 101 years old and a World War II veteran in the Army Air Corps stationed in Australia and New Guinea. He is survived by wife Vivian of 76 years, son Don and daughter in law Susan of Centennial, Colorado, loving daughter Denise Ann LaMarche and son in law Paul of Ronan, Montana, seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. He is preceded in death by his beloved sons Gordon and Gary Duntsch, and beloved granddaughter Honey Duntsch.



Robert was a businessman and co-owner of Artcraft Printers, member of the Evangelical Free Church of Bozeman and served on the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital board for many years, maintaining active membership in the Bobcat boosters club and the Gideons Bible Society. He was an avid pilot of his Cessna 172, a true outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman and expert photographer.



Most importantly he was a terrific husband and father and grandfather, and had a deep personal relationship with Jesus Christ literally to the last breath. He did not fear death, and at the end was heard singing "Jesus Loves Me" to himself. His response to the statement , "You've had a good life" was "Indeed I have!" His son in law on hearing of his death stated, "He was a friend to many and enemy to none. He was the kind of man who played by the rules, and made the most out of the hand he was dealt with. He will be remembered as someone who lived life with honesty, integrity, was principled, both stern and kind, caring, curious, self-educated, intelligent, and thoughtful.



A fitting epitaph was received from a close family friend after hearing of dad's passing. "Thanks for letting me know Don. I would say that it is the end but as you know it is only the beginning of something new and joyous. I am so proud that he was an influence in my life in the person he was, the family he headed, and the life of integrity he lived. At this time, these personal qualities have sorely gone missing today in so many areas of American life. Men like "RG" seem to be much less common today than when we were young. I will always feel very fortunate to have known him."



In the end unless we come as a child, we cannot enter the Kingdom of God.



He is in a much better place, and he will be missed.



