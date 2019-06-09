Robert ltoh, age 94, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Mountain View Care Center. Robert was born on August 26, 1924 in Seattle, WA., the son of Kichisuki and Ryu Tzumi ltoh. He graduated from Three Forks High School and went on to attend Montana State College where he received his bachelor's and master's degree in Engineering. After graduating he worked for 37 years in the field of nuclear energy at Westinghouse Electric Company in Pittsburgh, PA.



After retirement he moved to Bozeman to be closer to his Montana relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Yokichi; and sister, Florence. He will be remembered by his nephews, Richard (Linda) of Bozeman, MT and Steven (Deborah) of Roberts, WI; and his niece, Kathy Millson (Jim) of Deming, WA.



No services will be held upon his wishes. Thank you to the staff of Mountain View Care Center and Hospice of Bozeman Health for their wonderful care.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary