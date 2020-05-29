Or Copy this URL to Share

He enlisted in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in September 1949 after three years of service, having attained the rank of Sergeant. He served in the 10th Air Force at Brooks Field in San Antonio, Texas, and in the 3rd Air Division in England and Europe in 1948-49 during the Berlin Airlift.



In January 1950, Robert enrolled at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in June 1952 and a Master's of Business Administration in June 1953. He served on the faculty of the University of Washington during that time and then continued graduate work and served on the faculty at the University of Minnesota where he received his Ph.D. in June 1957.



In June 1952, Robert married Marilyn E. Gettman after both graduated from the University of Washington. They had three daughters and one son: Suzanne, Nancy, Paul, and Carolyn. Marilyn passed away from brain cancer in October 1990 after 38 years of marriage. Robert married Bette Hartman in 1992.



Robert was a member of the faculty of the Harvard University Graduate School of Business from 1958-1961, during which time he did a year of post-doctoral study in Mathematics and Operations Research. Following Harvard, he moved to the Stanford University Graduate School of Business in 1961 where he spent the remainder of his academic career, retiring in 1992. During the more than 30 years at Stanford University, he served as Associate and Full Professor, directed the School's Ph.D. Program, was Associate Dean for Academic Affairs from 1968-1979, and was Acting Dean and Dean from 1980 until 1990. He became Professor Emeritus and Dean Emeritus in 1992. During his teaching career, Robert authored and co-authored several books and journal articles. While serving as Dean of Stanford University Graduate School of Business and for a decade after, he served on several Corporate Boards of Directors including Wells Fargo Bank, GenCorp Inc., Boise Cascade Corporation, Homestake Mining Company, Enron Corporation, State Farm Insurance Company, California Water Service Group, CM Capital in Palo Alto and Mingly Corporation in Hong Kong. He also served on several not-for-profit boards and was president-elect and president of the International Deans Group of the American Association of Collegiate Schools of Business.



He and his family had a long association with Montana and Wyoming, spending whatever time they could in the Gallatin Valley during his working years at Stanford. He and Bette settled in Bozeman, Montana in 1995, where they were active horse people and spent lengthy periods during the summer and fall horse-packing in the mountains of south-western Montana, Yellowstone Park, and Wyoming's Shoshone Wilderness. They moved to Cody in 2015.



Bob loved the Lord, His Creation, and was known for his love of the land. He had a well-deserved reputation for integrity, humility, generosity, and kindness toward all regardless of their social status.



Robert is preceded in death by his sisters Lucile Jaedicke, Doris Cooper, Ula Sextro and Marie Reynolds. Along with his wife Bette, he is survived by his sister Margie Jaedicke, and all five children - Suzanne Jaedicke of San Francisco, California; Nancy (Keith) Haglund of Livingston, Montana; Chaplain (Colonel) Paul (Karen) Jaedicke of Arlington, Virginia; Carolyn (David) Potts of Bozeman, Montana; and Bette's daughter Robyn (Sean) Fatooh of Flemington, New Jersey. There are also eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



A private memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.



The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to the Cody Missionary Alliance Church, 147 Cooper Lane, Cody, WY 82414.



