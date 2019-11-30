Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Foreman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Foreman


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Foreman Obituary
Robert "Bob" L. Foreman went to be with His Lord and Savior, Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019.

Bob was "born at a young age" on June 26, 1929, at the old Deaconess Hospital in Bozeman, MT. His first 14 years were spent at the Madison Power Plant near Ennis. From 1944 through 1953, Bob was bedridden with a muscular problem. During this time, he read from a Bible left on his hospital bedside table. He understood John 3:16: "For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." Bob then placed his faith in Christ and received the gift of eternal life. After getting back on his feet, he graduated from Montana Institute of the Bible in Billings where he met his "honey," Mary Jo Key. They were married in Kaycee, WY on August 14, 1960. They made their home in Bozeman where their daughter and three sons were born and raised.

Bob worked as a stockroom clerk for 28 years at Montana State University Electronics Research Lab in Bozeman. Bob and Mary Jo were involved with Awana, Sunday School, VBS and summer camps through Child Evangelism Fellowship and Grace Bible Church. They were later employed for 22 years as custodians at Grace.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Jo; children, Brenda (Jim) Martinson, Bruce (Alora) Foreman, Brad (Ruth) Foreman, and Brian (Stacy) Foreman; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank all those who have cared for Papa over the past four years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Bible Church, 3625 S. 19th Ave., Bozeman, MT 59718.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, December 7, at Meadowview Cemetery, 7171 Meadow View Rd., Manhattan, MT, followed by a light lunch reception at Grace Bible Church at noon.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -