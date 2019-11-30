|
Robert "Bob" L. Foreman went to be with His Lord and Savior, Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019.
Bob was "born at a young age" on June 26, 1929, at the old Deaconess Hospital in Bozeman, MT. His first 14 years were spent at the Madison Power Plant near Ennis. From 1944 through 1953, Bob was bedridden with a muscular problem. During this time, he read from a Bible left on his hospital bedside table. He understood John 3:16: "For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." Bob then placed his faith in Christ and received the gift of eternal life. After getting back on his feet, he graduated from Montana Institute of the Bible in Billings where he met his "honey," Mary Jo Key. They were married in Kaycee, WY on August 14, 1960. They made their home in Bozeman where their daughter and three sons were born and raised.
Bob worked as a stockroom clerk for 28 years at Montana State University Electronics Research Lab in Bozeman. Bob and Mary Jo were involved with Awana, Sunday School, VBS and summer camps through Child Evangelism Fellowship and Grace Bible Church. They were later employed for 22 years as custodians at Grace.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Jo; children, Brenda (Jim) Martinson, Bruce (Alora) Foreman, Brad (Ruth) Foreman, and Brian (Stacy) Foreman; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank all those who have cared for Papa over the past four years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Bible Church, 3625 S. 19th Ave., Bozeman, MT 59718.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, December 7, at Meadowview Cemetery, 7171 Meadow View Rd., Manhattan, MT, followed by a light lunch reception at Grace Bible Church at noon.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019