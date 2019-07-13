Resources More Obituaries for Robert Larson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Larson

1930 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Robert D. Larson, 89, formally of Bozeman MT, passed away peacefully in his home on, June 7, 2019 in Rockford, IL. He was born May 18, 1930 in Belvidere, IL the son of Ellis and Florence (Koch) Larson. He was a graduate of Belvidere High School and attended DeVry University. Robert married Wilma Blackburn on June 12, 1999 in Belvidere, IL. Following their marriage, they returned to Bozeman, MT. Robert and Wilma returned to Illinois in 2010 to be with their families. Robert proudly served his country with the United States Marines Corp. He was broker owner of Bob Larson Real Estate in Bozeman, MT. Robert was truly an outdoorsman; he loved to snowmobile, fish, ski, hunt and go boating in Montana and Alaska. He and Wilma also enjoyed traveling together. He was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran in Belvidere, IL and will be missed by all.



He is survived by his wife, Wilma; sister, Judy (Bob) Brenner; step-son, Tim (Bonnie) Wait; step-grandchildren, Jason (Melissa) Wait, Adam (Britney) Wait; step-great-grandson, Xander Wait as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Shirley Klein-Larson; daughter, Pamela K. Larson and brother, Donald E. Larson. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 13, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries