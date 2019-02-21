Robert Lavern Decker passed away on February 9, 2019. He was born November 4, 1928 in Big Timber, MT, to Pete and Della (Scyphers) Decker.



Bob spent his school years in Big Timber and Bozeman, graduating from Gallatin Co. High School in 1946. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1947 in Great Falls, MT. While in Great Falls, at the beginning of his 31 years of service to our nation, he married Patsy Moore and they were blessed with two children, Gayle Lynn and Sterling Robert. While overseas, the family joined him in Tripoli, North Africa.



Bob's military career (Hospital Medical Corp) took him to many different countries and led him to the prestigious rank of Master Sergeant. Upon retiring from the USAF, Bob came back to Bozeman and joined the MSU Police Department where he continued to serve for another 20 years.



It was at MSU where Bob met the love of his life, Lorraine, and they married in 1972. That union created a wonderful marriage that lasted 47 years, until his passing. They purchased land in Belgrade where they raised, trained and rode horses together. Later, Bob and Lorraine retired from MSU in '88 and '90 and started travelling the country visiting family, friends, golfing and enjoying the RV lifestyle.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, son Sterling, sister Colleen and brother Pete.



Bob is survived by his beloved wife Lorraine, his daughter Gayle Lynn (Cliff), stepson Dennis (Jeanine), granddaughter Stephanie (Brian), nephews and nieces: Jim (Bonnie), Bobby (Vicki), Tom (Susie), John (Claudia), Karen (Jake), Susan (Rue), Ken (Sandy), Steve, his beloved "Kissing Cousin" Barbara, special friend Judy, little girl Ryleigh Shea, cat "Kiki" and puppy "Snickers".



Join us for a "Celebration of Life" on Saturday, February 23rd, at 3:00pm at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Belgrade. Military Honors for Bob will be at 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Belgrade Fire Department, Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, or a .



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary