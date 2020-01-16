Home

Robert Lee "Robbie" Randolph


1995 - 2020
Robert Lee "Robbie" Randolph Obituary
Randolph, Robert (Robbie) Lee of Three Forks MT passed away on Saturday 11th January 2020 at the tender age of 24 years.

Loving son of Kari Kirk (mother), Rich Kirk (step-father) and Clyde Randolph (father), brother of Ashley Kirk and Jessica Kirk. He is also survived by his grandparents Linda Gates, Gilbert Clausen and Francis Mengel along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded by Mary Sales, Percy Gates, Carol Randolph and Rosa Jackson.

Robbie graduated from Three Forks High School in 2015 whilst pursuing a career in Ranching before moving on to House Construction. Robbie was a member of the Boy Scouts, where he was working towards his Eagle Scout award, and enjoyed various activities including panning for gold and sapphires, hunting, fishing, camping, BBQing and playing video games.

Robbie always and a kind and generous heart.

He was cremated at Dokken Nelson of Bozeman on January 15, 2020.

He was much loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020
