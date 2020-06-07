Robert Steinmann passed away peacefully in his home May 16, 2020. Bob was born in Alton Illinois and in his early years served as a Lieutenant in the Navy serving out of San Diego where he met his wife Nancy Long. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Montana and started a family. Bob was an avid competitive runner for year competing in multiple marathons. Bob loved the outdoors and his summers and falls were filled with back country adventures with his family, friends, horses, and dogs. Hunting elk, deer, and birds with his family and friends was a big part of his life. He was always quick to smile and ready for an adventure at a moments notice. Everyone who knew Bob knew of his great love for his horses, mules, and dogs. When not in the mountains exploring or hunting Bob worked as a realtor, developer, and business entrepreneur. Bob is survived by his daughter, Michele Koenig, his son, Brett Steinmann, granchildren Logan Koenig, Lane Koenig, Lindsay Koenig, Chantelle Steinmann, Nick Steinmann, Brandon Swenson, Owen Steinmann and Amelia Steinmann, sisters Nila and Shirley and brother Harold, and nephew Doug. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store