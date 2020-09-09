The world has lost one of the really good ones.



Robert Leonard Harr was born October 2, 1935 in Rockford, Illinois. His family, which included a younger sister Sheila, settled in the Loves Park area of Rockford where he completed high school before joining the Marines in 1954 and serving four years.



Bob became a salesman in the building industry and while on the road selling met Sheila Cunningham in 1967. They married and relocated together to Plymouth, MN, a suburb of Minneapolis. They had one son, Joseph, in 1969. Bob and Sheila each had successful careers in MN while being doting parents that gave spare time to Boy Scouts, soccer teams, but most especially, Ski Patrol. What had begun as a newly married activity, skiing had grown into their shared lifetime passion. Bob and Sheila stayed in the greater Plymouth area until their retirements in 1996.



Bozeman then became home where they built a lovely home on a bit of land that had a beautiful western view in the Springhill area. They also built a great group of authentic friends found mostly from skiing Bridger Bowl every day. They became Bridger fixtures, giving their time to "host" visiting skiers on the mountain and also for hosting a pre ski season bratwurst party for many years attended by all manner of ski bums and Bridger Bowl employees. Those were their true golden years.



By 2018 health issues meant no skiing, they moved from their idyllic meadow down to town to be closer to doctors and have less to maintain. Sheila passed away peacefully in her sleep, at home, with her mind intact in February of this year. Bob died the same way just over six months later, August 22, quite possibly of a broken heart.



Robert Harr is survived by his sister Sheila, son Joseph, and four grand kids - Bailey, Emme, Turner, and Ryder. Bob was a devoted, hardworking, and romantic husband; a stable, fair, and loving father; and a vibrant, energetic, and empathetic friend to so many of us shocked and saddened by his passing.



A Funeral Mass will be held 11AM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Resurrection University Parish.



I love you dad.



Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store