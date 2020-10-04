Robert Lohmiller, 84, passed away August 17 at his home in Bozeman after a short battle with cancer. Bob was born Jan. 23, 1936 to Donald and Grace Lohmiller and grew up on the family ranch west of Pueblo, Colorado where he learned the values of hard work and self-reliance. He graduated from Pueblo County High School in 1954. While attending Colorado State University, he worked on the Donley ranch in Beulah, Colorado, where he met his lifelong love, Elizabeth Donley. He went on to earn his degree in Animal Husbandry at CSU in 1958 and married Elizabeth in 1960. He then was recalled to regular Army and they were stationed in Leesville, Louisiana during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
After Leesville, Bob and Liz moved back to Las Cruces, New Mexico, where their daughter Becky was born in 1961. Bob earned his Master's degree in Range Management at New Mexico State University and son Dan was born in 1963. He worked for the Plant Materials Center of the Department of Agriculture in Los Lunas, New Mexico until he was promoted to Plant Materials Specialist and transferred to Bozeman in 1974. As a Natural Resource Conservationist for the Soil Conservation Service, he spent eighteen years traveling around Montana and Wyoming, helping farmers and ranchers navigate the many challenges encountered from Mother Nature and the federal government until his retirement in 1992.
Bob was always a cowboy, even when riding a horse was not part of his job description. He wore Wrangler's and boots nearly every day, listened to Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys, and had lunch precisely at noon. He was also a child of the Depression and World War II. If something was broken, he fixed it. If something was needed, he built it. He could shoe a horse, build furniture or fiddles, fix a broken pipe, roof a house, and rebuild a truck engine from the bottom up. Bob had a warm smile, quiet demeanor, and was forthright, honest, and kind. Though he was a man of few words, those words were always true.
Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Liz Lohmiller, his daughter Becky (Mike) Ellig, and son Dan (Darcy) Lohmiller, all of Bozeman. He is also survived by his granddaughters Katelin and Meaghan Ellig, who were the great joys of his life; his brothers Richard and Glen and sister Donna in Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in Colorado will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service www.dokkennelson.com