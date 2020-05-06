Robert Louis Arnaud
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Louis Arnaud was born in Great Falls, MT on May 21, 1930. He was the 5th child of the eventual 7 children born to Victor and Emily Arnaud. Robert graduated from Great Falls High School and pursued his childhood and lifelong passion of horses and cowboying. His youthful wanderlust took him into old Mexico leaving him with life-long memories and stories.

At the age of 21, Robert (Bob) enlisted in the Marine Corps. He was a strong man and did well in this environment, where he rose to the rank of Buck Sergeant. His excellent marksmanship earned him a position on the prestigious Marine Corp Rifle Team where he competed at regional and national shooting events. He was also a part of a specially trained group of Marines that were steaming by ship to Korea as a part of a larger war plan of General McArthur. When President Truman relieved McArthur of duty in April 1951, the mission was scrubbed and the ships turned around and returned home. As all Marines know, he was rightfully proud of his service and was a lifelong Marine.

Bob was honorably discharged three years later. Upon discharge, he landed in the Big Hole Valley of Montana where he met and married Jean Troupe, who had a 4-year-old daughter, Vickie Harrison. They soon moved to Livingston, MT where Bob began working as a lineman for Mountain (Ma) Bell. In Livingston, son Rob was born in 1955. Shortly afterward, Bob transferred to Bozeman where he furthered his career in Mountain bell and Tim was born in 1958. In 1962, Bob took the Mountain Bell job in West Yellowstone and 4 years later transferred again to Manhattan.

Bob divorced Jean in the late 1970s and married Kit Rhoades and transferred to Shelby MT where he managed the Mountain Bell office. Daughters ReVae and Bobi Lou were born in Shelby MT, in 1980 and 1982 respectively. In 1994 sons Devon and Seth were adopted and two years following their adoption, daughters Heather and Samantha were also adopted.

In the late 1980's Robert retired from Mountain Bell and continued his love and pursuit of ranching. He acquired property south of the Sweet Grass Hills near Shelby and set up summer residence and a cattle grazing program on the land. In 2003 the family moved to Belgrade, MT for a year and then to Ulm, MT for a couple years. The marriage ended in divorce and Bob settled back in Shelby where he continued his ranching and cattle grazing.

Son Seth helped Bob in his ranching endeavor until old age forced a tough life decision and he moved to Parkhaven Rest Home in Manhattan, MT, in July of 2019. Less than a year later, he went to be with our Lord on April 25, 2020, just a few weeks short of his 90th birthday.

Robert was the last surviving sibling of his 7 brothers and sisters. He is survived by sons, daughters (and their spouses), grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Vickie Dygert (Ernie) of Bozeman, MT; Rob Arnaud (Cheryl) of Gallatin Gateway, MT; Tim Arnaud (Shauna) of Everett, WA; ReVae Jensen of San Jose, CA; Bobi Lou Courtney (Jim) of Mount Vernon, WA; Heather Arnaud of Great Falls, MT; Samantha Arnaud of Billings, MT; Devon Arnaud of Great Falls, MT; and Seth Arnaud of Carrizo Springs, TX. In addition, he had 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Robert will be missed with his huge laugh, witty sayings and infectious personality. We love you, Dad. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
5 entries
May 4, 2020
Robert and Bill shared many memories--Mt. Bell--climbing telephone poles--hunting and fishing! He will remain in our hearts forever. Bill and Pat Oriet
Bill & Pat Oriet
May 4, 2020
Rob and family,

May your grief be quickly overwhelmed by fond memories and warm laughter as you gather to share the good stories and to celebrate a life well lived.

Dick & Donna
Dick Shockley
May 2, 2020
We loved him as he was a great friend. We shared many wonderful year together as our kids were growing up. He loved horses and always had a smile on his face. He loved life and worked hard. He was a family man with a love for God. We will miss him. Brenda and Bob
Brenda Longcake
Friend
May 2, 2020
Was an honor to know him if even briefly.
John Wiegand
Friend
May 2, 2020
Robert Longcake
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved