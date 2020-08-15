1/1
Robert "Bob" Mackley
1951 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Mackley, 68, beloved father, husband, and friend passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 unexpectedly of a stroke. Bob was known for his generosity, open mind, strong work ethic, and eagerness to meet new friends.

Bob was born on September 15, 1951 in Minot, North Dakota. He was the youngest of Joe and Betty Mackley's four children. During his youth, Bob developed a passion for billiards and often referred to his skill as "a sign of a misspent childhood". He continued this hobby throughout his life. Growing up, the Mackley family spent many of their summers on Lake Metigoshe. Bob graduated from Minot High in 1969. Afterwards he attended University of Montana and graduated from University of North Dakota with a degree in Sociology in 1977. While attending UND, Bob met Julie Hoffer. The two quickly fell in love and married eight months later on December 23, 1977. Bob and Julie lived in Bottineau, ND, Lewistown, MT, Sedalia, MO, Williston, ND, and Casper, WY before finally, in 1983, finding their forever home, Bozeman, MT. They had two kids, Jessica and Aaron, to whom he dedicated his life raising. Bob worked at Simpson Honda for 12 years; he would often see a client he had sold a car to years ago and would recall the year, model and color of the car. In 1995 Bob and Julie purchased The Hub Bar in Belgrade which they owned for 11 years. He continued to enjoy visiting and "shooting pool" with these friends until his death. After selling The Hub, Bob and Julie enjoyed each other's company traveling to Africa, Belize, Egypt, and road tripping through the US. Bob was never one to remain idle for long and picked up a post-retirement job at the MSU Bookstore.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ann. Bob will be greatly missed by his wife of 42 years, Julie; his daughter, Jessica (Ross); his son, Aaron; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Ryan; and his sisters, Sharon and Barbara; as well as his nieces, nephews, extended family, and countless friends.

Bob lived and left a legacy of love and commitment that will impact his family and friends forever.

Memorials can be gifted to The HRDC, c/o Kristin Hamburg, 32 S Tracy Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715. Bob's values aligned closely with the HRDC, a local non-profit organization that is dedicated to helping the most vulnerable members of the community. They provide safe shelter, food and nutrition, transportation, care for seniors, early child education and much more.

A celebration of life is tentatively planned for summer 2021. A private family service will be held on Saturday, August 22. The service will be available to view on Facebook live at 10:30 A.M. on Pilgrim Congregational Church's Facebook page.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
