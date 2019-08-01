|
Robert (Bob) Metcalf was born on February 21, 1950 in Billings, Mt to Bob & Esther Metcalf they lived in Silesia, Mt. The family moved to Bozeman and made the Gallatin family their permanent home. He graduated from Bozeman Senior High in 1968, attended MSU and enlisted into the US Marine Corp in 1969. Upon return Bob was one of the founders for the Marine Corp Detachment in
Bozeman. He worked for Western Plumbing
and Heating (Jack & Irma Brenner) and worked along his friend Gary Brenner. He then went to Alaska to work on the pipeline. Bob returned to Bozeman to work for Johnson Controls.
He was an avid Bobcat Booster and loved
making and serving huge meals for the
tailgates along with his long time friends,
Barb Tuss, Theresa & Lyman Fellows, Jack Strozzi, Barry & Diane Rice, Sam & Marsha Ferraro, and Sue Nelson, among many others. Bob was awarded the Governor's Medal of Valor Award from the governor Mark Racicot in August of 1999, he received this honor saving a young boy from drowning in the Madison River. Bob loved to hunt for the biggest buck or bull elk and to fish. He was able to make several trips to Alaska and return sharing his rewards! He was a chairman for Gallatin Marine Corp League Toys for Tots program for many years. Along with Michelle Reiser and many others they worked very hard to gather and distribute toys to the families in Gallatin County. He retired and moved to Manzanillo, Mexico where he served as President on the board of the condo association Menorca, where he lived. Bob met and married Paulina Puga and her son Bryan in January 2013. He met his good friends Father Mario, Henry (Hank), Tina & Charlie and dear friend Jasmin while residing in Menorca. He loved all the workers and friends he met and treated them as family. The dear Lord called for Bob on the morning of June 24, 2019, to end his pain and suffering. He is preceded in death by his parents Bob & Esther (Otis) Metcalf, sister Cindy Metcalf Wiatt, and nephew Ryan Schulz. He is survived by his wife Paulina Puga, stepson Bryan Puga, daughter Lindsay Urbani Cash, sister Esther Covey, sister Terri (Tim) Schulz, nephew Cory Schulz, nephew Mike Wiatt, Nick (Katie Strong) Wiatt and niece Amber (Andy) Morton.
A service will be held at 10:00 am, August 14, 2019 at the Sunset Cemetery in Bozeman. Memorials can be made to the Gallatin Marine Corp League Toys for Tots.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019