Three years ago, after Robert Staffanson penned his award-winning memoir at the ripe young age of 94, a veteran journalist reviewing the book asked, "Is Staffanson the most interesting man in Montana?"



Staffanson's three-part tome, "Witness to Spirit: My Life With Cowboys, Mozart & Indians," chronicled his life as a rancher's son who underwent several different phases of reinvention.



Staffanson died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at age 97 in Bozeman. A memorial service is being planned for June 8, 2:00 pm, at First Presbyterian Church in Bozeman.



Born in Sidney, Montana along the lower Yellowstone River on Nov. 11, 1921, Staffanson was the son of George and Julia Staffanson and the devoted brother of Gladys Staffanson Lutticken.



Raised on a cattle ranch near Deer Lodge, he trained in music at the University of Montana. In 1945, he wedded his hometown sweetheart from Deer Lodge, Frankie Ann Smith. They were married 71 years.



Upon college graduation, Staffanson founded The Billings Symphony, then was subsequently tapped to lead the Springfield Symphony in Massachusetts based on the recommendation of acclaimed violinist Eugene Ormandy, then conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra.



During Staffanson's tenure in Springfield, he became friends with many classical music giants, including Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein and Arthur Fiedler.



In the prime of his career, however, Staffanson gave up conducting. Not long after moving back to their beloved Montana, Bob and Ann welcomed the arrival of their daughter, Kristin Staffanson Campbell, whom they considered "the brightest light in their lives."



Appalled by the treatment of indigenous people, Staffanson worked closely with tribal elders to found the American Indian Institute.



Staffanson held a special place in his heart for the thousands of native people he met, not only from North America but around the globe.



He is survived by his daughter, Kristin, son in law Michael Campbell, and grandsons Bryan Robert Campbell and Cody Michael Campbell, all of Bozeman.



Staffanson greatly loved his nieces, nephews, and treasured friends (too many to list here). To learn more about Staffanson, read his book. To support the ideals he championed, please consider making a contribution to the American Indian Institute.



