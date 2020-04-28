Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT 59701
(406) 723-3221
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rossman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Rossman


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Rossman Obituary
Robert W. "Bob" Rossman passed away on April 24, 2020. Bob was born in Butte, Montana on March 17th, 1936 to Joe and Irene Rossman.

Bob attended Webster Elementary School and graduated from Butte High in 1954. Bob served in the Navy, worked for the Anaconda Company, and the United States Postal Service where he worked until his retirement in 1996.

On April 2nd, 1959, Bob married the love of his life, Shirley Peterson in Butte. Their son Joe was born in 1960 and daughter Lisa in 1964.

Bob enjoyed Butte High Athletics, golfing and following his grandchildren's numerous activities. Bob was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Joe, mother Irene, several aunts and uncles, son-in-law Russ Jacoby and cousin Carol.

Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley, son Joe (Angel), daughter Lisa, grandson Zac Rossman, granddaughters Kelci Jo and Sydne Rae Jacoby and sister-in-law Jane Stark.

A celebration of life will be held this summer when it is safe to gather. Memorials in Bob's name can be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Senior Solutions Hospice in Butte. The family would like to thank Deacon Dan McGrath, Lee and Sue Walsh, all the staff at Senior Solutions Hospice, and Bob's many friends and family for their care and concern. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -