1/2
Robert Wade Nitcy
1944 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Wade Nitcy, 76, of Bozeman, passed away November 27, 2020. He was born June 22, 1944 to John & Marjorie (Sutherland) Nitcy in Beach, ND. Bob grew up and went to school in Greycliff and Big Timber, MT.

Bob was an Engineer Technician Level 4 for Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Chicago and lived in Greycliff, MT, Westchester, IL, and Bozeman, MT.

Bob enjoyed antique vehicles, metal, wood and welding work, mortar construction for bowling balls, motorcycle riding, working with stain glass, and NASCAR. He will be remembered most for helping others; he was a friend to many.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents John & Marjorie Nitcy and son Michael Smalley. He is survived by his wife Joanne, stepchildren Ken (Melissa Monroe) Jones and Kara (Bruce) Smith, daughter-in-law Christine Dema, grandchildren Cassidy and Braxton Smith and Kevin Smalley, brothers Gary (Shirley) and Perry, and brother-in-law Lauren Broj.

Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice.

Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dahl Funeral Chapel
300 Highland Boulevard
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-5298
