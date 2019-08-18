|
Robert (Bob) David Webster 91, of Bozeman, Montana and formerly of Richmond Virginia, died on August 6, 2019.
Bob was born on June 24, 1928 in the Bronx, New York to the late Robert Bobby David and Lillian (Bowen) Webster III. He was also preceded in death by his son Robert David Webster III (Bobby).
Bob was a World War II Navy veteran enlisting towards the end of the war when he was 17. Afterwards, he felt called to enter the Montfort Brothers order where he was a monk for 9 years. Throughout his life Bob held a variety of jobs including, short order cook, bartender, traveling Catholic uniform salesman, and vocational counselor. He eventually retired from the Virginia Department of Social Services where he worked on the Child Protective Services hotline.
He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 45 years, Allyne Verelle Webster. He is survived by his wife Allyne; daughters Adrienne Webster and Diana Ous (Jason); Adrienne's children, Ruby, Daisy and Storm Schroeder, and Diana's children, Cooper and Alayna.
He had an outgoing personality and was always up for a good debate or discussion, particularly about religion and politics. He also loved telling jokes and couldn't wait to share a new one with his friends.
Bob was a devout Catholic who was also influenced by attending West End Assembly of God Church in Richmond, VA with his family for many years. He lived out his faith and was deeply devoted to his family and was an inspiration to his friends. He was blessed to have lived a long and full life and grateful that he got to know all of his grandchildren.
He will always be in our hearts and leaves a legacy of faith through his family, friends, poetry and sketches.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Bozeman on Friday, August 23, 2019. Gifts in his memory may be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 220 W. Main St., Bozeman, MT 59715.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019