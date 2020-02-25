|
|
Robin A. Barrett was born on July 27, 1963 in Syracuse, New York. She was murdered on February 17, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colorado. After her birth, she lived in Fayetteville, New York until 1971 when the family relocated to Loveland, Colorado. During her youth, she attended Thompson Valley High School and graduated early with ease. After high school, she joined the United States Marine Corps and served at Camp Pendleton, and Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. She specialized in culinary arts while she served in the military. While in San Diego, California she met a Navy Corpsman and they fell in love. They were married in 1987. Following their marriage, they moved to Montana to start a family. She gave birth to two children, Cortney Nicole and Richard Wyman and the family of four moved to Kansas. Later in her adult life, she moved with her children to Bozeman, Montana. She attended Montana State University in pursuit of a nursing degree. She always held a job in the medical field and never failed to provide for her children. Robin was an outdoors woman with no fear and a hunger for life. She hunted, fished, and camped avidly. Robin always danced like no one was watching. She had a love for the open road and enjoyed riding her Harley Motorcycle. Her infectious smile could light up a room and the smell of her delicious cooking was intoxicating.
Throughout all of her endeavors, she came back to Colorado, where she was tragically introduced to her demise. Her bright light and beautiful smile that was and is loved by all who knew her was snuffed out. The victim of a heinous violent crime, she was murdered by a domestically violent criminal. The shock and sheer magnitude of this horrific crime will haunt the surviving members of her family and community alike. While the facts of the crime are abhorrent, the deep irrevocable love she had for her family will always be remembered above anything else. Her soul and light will reign supreme forever in our hearts.
Robin is survived by her mother Brenda Barrett, her daughter Cortney Stuchlik, and her son Richard Stuchlik. Her brother Marc (Mona) Barrett, sisters Leora French, Camille Kline, and Aimee (Michael) Hamman. Nieces Elizabeth (Esteban) Zarraga, Dakotah (Noah) Jaramillo, Madison French, and Kenedy Hamman. Her nephews Alexander Hamman, Luke Barrett, Riley Kline, and Bobby Hamman. Great-niece Adrianna Zarraga and great-nephews Isaiah Zarraga, Esteban Zarraga Jr., and Nathaniel Zarraga. Robin is also survived by her precious Blue Bell. She is preceded in death by her father Robert J. Barrett, her brother Robert A. Barrett, and brothers in law Jim French and Matthew Kline.
A viewing will be held at Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland, CO on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4pm-7pm. Memorial services will be held at Viegut Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 3:00 P.M.
The family asks that donations be made to your local Women's Shelter in memory of Robin.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020