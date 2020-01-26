|
|
Roger A. Pulver, 82, of Bozeman, passed away on December 28, 2019 at Edgewood Retirement in Belgrade. He was born on April 23, 1937 in Madison, WI to Arnold Pulver and Arlene Hillary.
Roger was united in marriage to Patricia Linda Heideman on December 14, 1978 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was a man of many talents - contractor, musician (he played the banjo and guitar nationwide professionally), refrigeration licensee, Wisconsin Real Estate Broker, comedian and a friend to all.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother.
There will be a friends and family visitation at 12:00 pm on February 1, 2020 at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center, a Graveside Interment at 1:00 pm at Sunset Hills Cemetery and a Memorial Service at 2:00 pm at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 2118 S. 3rd Avenue, Bozeman.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020