1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Roger Leon Cronk died peacefully surrounded by his loving family at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX on March 5th, 2019 at the age of 77.



Roger is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon Louise (Seeling) Cronk of Punta de Mita, Mexico; his daughter, Kathryn (Craig) Wessels of Sandusky, OH; his son, David (Katrina) Cronk of Singapore; his sister, Carole (Ronald) Morris of Detroit Lakes, MN; as well as grandchildren, Dalton, Ethan, Margaret, Grace, Kade, Sarah, Max, Jack, Elise and Ella. He is also survived by his faithful canine companion, Tigger. Other survivors include beloved nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins and dear friends.



He was preceded in death by Charles (Wes) and Lois Cronk (parents); Dalton and Helen Seeling (in-laws); and David W Cronk I (brother).



Roger was born on June 1st, 1941 in Fargo, ND to Charles Wesley and Lois Marie (Wait) Cronk. He graduated from Bozeman High School in Bozeman, MT in 1959. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and served aboard the USS Caloosahatchee during the Cuban Missile Blockade. He also marched in the JFK Inaugural Parade. He was honorably discharged in September 1963. After his service in the Navy, Roger attended Bemidji State College and earned his B.S. in Mathematics Education and Political Science. While there, he was President of the Young Republicans.



He married the love of his life, Sharon Louise Seeling, on September 3rd, 1966 at First Presbyterian Church of Bemidji, MN. They welcomed their daughter, Kathryn in 1967 and their son, David in 1969. Roger worked as a high powered sales executive in the IT industry for many years; including 29 years at Digital Equipment Corporation. While he was very successful in his career, it was his mission work that was his passion.



Roger personified the love of God while doing mission work throughout his life. He worked closely with his Cambodian friends at Eliot Church in Lowell, MA for many years and even traveled to the Refugee Camps in Thailand to locate relatives for friends at the church. After retiring, he became very involved in mission work at the Punta de Mita Mission in Punta de Mita, Mexico. His primary focus was making sure the children of Punta de Mita were safe, fed, and knew that Jesus (and Rogelio) loved them. He had a vision to open a safe house in Punta de Mita called Casa Rogelio where the children could go before and after school for help with homework, a meal, and a safe place to grow and learn of God's love.



Memorial Services will be held in both the United States and Mexico at a later date. Online memorial contributions can be made through the following link: https://mxred.org/punta-de-mita-mission- general fund/ or via check to the following address: Children of the Americas (COTA), 10924 Oro Vista Avenue, Sunland, CA 91040. Please note PdMMM Casa Rogelio in the notes section when directed to Paypal or on the check. Any questions regarding donations can be sent to [email protected] The family will work to make sure that Roger's vision, Casa Rogelio, comes to fruition. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019