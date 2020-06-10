Ron Miller January 25, 1946 - May 23, 2020



Casual gathering in remembrance of Ron will take place in Norris, MT



on June 13 at A.M. Welles office at 2:00 pm



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ron's name made be sent to Madison Valley Medical Center Foundation PO Box 993 Ennis, MT 59729 or Madison Valley Public Library Friends of the Library PO Box 427 Ennis, MT 59729



