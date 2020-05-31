On May 23, 2020 Ron Miller passed away peacefully at the Madison Valley Hospital surrounded by family.



Ronald Edmund Miller was born on January 25, 1946 in Groton, South Dakota, the eighth of ten children born to P.A. and Mildred Miller. When Ron was 14 his family relocated to Everett, Washington where Ron attended high school graduating in 1964. During high school Ron worked at his dad's gas station. After high school Ron went to trade school to become a machinist. He went to work for Boeing. He was very proud of his work on the Boeing 737 and witnessed the maiden flight of the aircraft at the Everett plant.



In January 1966 his son Dean was born. His daughter Colleen was born in June 1969. In 1973 Ron moved to Bozeman MT with Dean and Colleen; shortly after they moved to Belgrade. Ron found his first job and career at Kenyon Noble Lumber Co. He started in the Bozeman at the lumber yard and in a career of 33 years worked his way up to Manager of the Roof Truss plant. There are many homes in the Gallatin Valley that can credit their roof lines and snow load to the work of Ron Miller.



It was while he was working in the lumber yard in Bozeman that he met the love of his life and life partner Judy. Ron and Judy were married in March of 1979. And Ron, Dean, Colleen, Judy and her daughter Ann became a family. Ron and Judy enjoyed 41 years together filled with many memories including camping trips, floating on the Madison river, hunting and fishing.



In 1994 Ron and Judy bought their little piece of paradise in McAllister, MT. They planted many trees before any work on the house began. Ron loved his trees. Ron and Judy built their house in McAllister themselves and took great pride in their cabin. They moved into it permanently after retirement in 2009.



Ron was active in the Ennis community delivering Meals on Wheels, working in the Madison Valley Caring and Sharing Food bank and helping with Madison Valley Public Library events.



Ron always had a great laugh and will be remembered for a great work ethic, knowing how to have a good time and taking care of his family.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Dale and Owen and his sister Judy.



Ron is survived by his wife Judy, son Dean (Judy) Miller, daughter Ann (Keith) Hokanson, daughter Colleen (Troy) Walker and their children. He is also survived by his brother Alan (Jackie), Joel (Pam), sisters Ellen (Les), Margie, Nona (Don), and Jolene.



Cremation has taken place and a casual gathering in remembrance of Ron will take place on June 13 in Norris MT at A.M.Welles, Inc's conference room at 2:00 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store