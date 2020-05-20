Ronica Lee Henning
1952 - 2020
Ronica Lee Henning, age 67, passed away on May 4, 2020 from a heart issue. Born on June 3, 1952 in Bottineau, North Dakota, she was the daughter of Neil and Lois Mikelson. Ronica was raised on a farm outside Souris, ND with her brothers and sister, and attended public school in both Souris and Minot. She married her longtime friend and love, John Henning, on December 6, 1975 in Bottineau, ND. They spent their first years of marriage living in a farmhouse on the banks of the Souris River. Ronica studied upholstery and typesetting in Wahpeton before moving to Mandan and starting a family.

In 1984, Ronica and her family moved to Hailey, ID where she spent the next 30 years enjoying the beautiful valleys and mountains. A passionate gardener, Ronica was happiest with her hands in the dirt and always looked forward to her involvement in the Hailey Garden Tour. When she was not outside, you could find her with her head in a book or listening to music while sewing away at her machine or designing her beautiful quilts. She was always up for adventures with her family and friends, from camping, hiking, and kayaking in the wilderness, to travelling the country.

Ronica was a dedicated wife and loving mother. She was happily devoted to raising her three children and said in her later years that some of her most cherished moments were spent with her babies. Caring, strong, generous, spirited, and fun, Ronica was a wonderful mother, completely involved in her children's lives. She also enjoyed many years working part time at the local library, where she loved leading story time with the children and being involved in the community. Her huge heart was full of love for her family, pets, and anyone in need. Over the years, she sponsored many children around the world through her support of the Plan International Organization.

Ronica spent her last years between her home in Bozeman, MT, and the family cabin in Island Park, ID, to be closer to her family. She had a wild, creative spirit and made every minute with her sweet granddaughters exciting and memorable. Her connection with them was beyond special.

Ronica will be dearly missed and will forever live on in our hearts.

She is survived by her husband John, mother and stepfather Lois and Bob Patterson, brothers Dwight Mikelson and Kelly (Mika) Mikelson, sister Roxanne (Rod) Henning, son Alex Henning, daughters Alida (Erik) Nyquist, and Rhea (Weyland) Galinato, and grandchildren Lena and Sylvi Nyquist, and expected baby Galinato.

Ronica's ashes will be buried at the Souris cemetery. Due to Covid-19, we plan to hold a memorial service in Souris next Spring 2021.

Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 20, 2020.
