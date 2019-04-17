Services Dahl Funeral Chapel 300 Highland Boulevard Bozeman , MT 59715 (406) 586-5298 Resources More Obituaries for Rosella Steiner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rosella Ann "Rosie" Steiner

1936 - 2019
Rosella "Rosie" Ann Steiner, age 83 and a long-time resident of Bozeman, MT, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019.



In 1936, Rosie was born to Fred and Rose Hamann in Taylor, ND. She was a middle child of 15 children. She grew up in Dickinson, ND, and Rosie spent most of her youth taking care of her younger siblings, a task that she embraced and greatly enjoyed. All that experience instilled in her a love of family and a real knack for nurturing children. After surviving a near fatal car accident at the age of 16, Rosie married the love of her life, Val Steiner of Mott, ND in 1952. They lived on the Steiner farm where she became a mother for the first time to a son, Rick. The army soon moved them to El Paso, TX where Rosie had two more sons, Rusty and Randy. In the early 1960's, they made their way to Bozeman, MT where Rob, the last of their four sons was born, and they have lived there ever since.



Rosie had many interests such as bowling, camping, card parties, travel, decorating, gardening, and catering, but her favorite by far was dancing - especially the polka. Val and Rosie were known for their smooth style on the dance floor. While Val and Rosie ran a successful construction company for many years, Rosie also managed Leslie's Hallmark during the 80's and early 90's. She loved the people that she encountered while at Hallmark, and it showed. She forged many dear and lasting friendships. When Val retired, Rosie took over the construction business until her retirement in 1999. Their building legacy continues through their sons and their families.



Rosie's true passion was family. Her love and devotion to her husband, children, and her extended family near and far was evident through her words and actions. Cooking and baking for growing boys was never ending, but Rosie became legendary in the kitchen. Faith was very important. She was baptized into the Catholic faith, attended Saint Joseph's in Dickinson, ND and was very active at Holy Rosary and later Resurrection Parrish. As very involved parents at Rosary Catholic School and Bozeman High School, they supported their sons in their many activities, both in and out of school. Sports, camping, boating, and horseback riding were enjoyed by the whole family. Tragically, they lost their son, Randy, in a car accident at the age of 18. While devastated herself, Rosie's strength and devotion helped guide her family through a very traumatic period.



Of all of Rosie's many roles, there was one that was particularly precious to her - Grandma. She had a wonderful way of making each of them believe they were her favorite. She lavished them with hugs and praise whenever possible. Eventually she was blessed enough to become a Great-grandma too.



Rosie's work here is finished. She is at home with our Lord, dancing with Val, laughing with dear loved ones and enjoying the many memories she made here on Earth. She always said that she didn't want anyone to be sad for her, but to have a party and celebrate.



Rosie was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Rose Hamann; husband Val Steiner; brothers Rudy, Pat, Eddie, Bud, Christy and Clarence; infant sister Cathleen; son Randy Steiner and infant daughter Debbie. Rosie is survived by brothers Melvin (Patty) Hamann and Gene (Linda) Hamann; sisters Marie Koffler, Jeanette (Ron) Anderson, Dottie (Bill) Bruce, Patty (Vic) Focht, and Shirley (Frank) Kelly; sons Rick (Kay) Steiner of Belgrade, MT, Rusty (AnDee) Steiner of Gillette, WY, and Rob (Nancy) Steiner of Bozeman, MT; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



An evening vigil will be held at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center Monday, April 22, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Resurrection University Catholic Parrish Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be given to Resurrection University Catholic Parrish, or a .



