Roy Linn was born to Rachel and Roy Linn on July 9, 1930, in Red Lodge, MT. He died April 26, 2019, in Greeley, CO in the loving home of his daughter, Erica. He was raised in Red Lodge and graduated from Red Lodge High School in 1949. He joined the Army after high school and served in Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1953.



Roy was married on August 15, 1954, to Celia Annette Stokke. Their daughter, Erica, was born in 1956, and son, Edward, was born in 1959. Roy received his bachelor's degree and his master's degree from MSU in Education in 1957 and 1959, respectively. After graduation, the family moved to Glasgow, MT where Roy taught high school for four years. He was the high school principal for two years in Clyde Park, MT before moving the family back to Bozeman where Roy had a 30-year career at MSU in the Agricultural Extension Service. After his retirement from MSU, he worked at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.



Roy was involved in the Gallatin Valley Masonic Lodge and the Shriner's for many years. He was an extremely hard worker and he passed that strong work ethic on to his children.



Roy was an avid Bobcat fan, Bobcat Booster, and alumnus. He loved woodworking in his wood shop, remodeling, gardening, hunting, boating and fishing at Canyon Ferry Lake, snowmobiling, and golf. He called it "cow pasture golf" because he was always playing out of bounds. Roy especially loved his children and grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Leslie; and his beloved wife, Celia, who passed away in 2016. After the loss of his dear wife of 62 years he was heartbroken and longed to join her in Heaven. Roy is survived by his daughter, Erica (Ty) Morrison; son, Edward (Nancy) Linn; grandchildren, Brooke (Justin) Latterell, Andy Baker, Matthew Linn, Patrick (Ann?) Linn, Emily (Dominic) Linn Benincasa; and three great grandchildren, and one on the way.



Services will be held Monday, May 6, at Dokken-Nelson at 10 A.M. Burial services with Military Honors will be at Roscoe Cemetery at 3 P.M.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 5, 2019