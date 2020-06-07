The family of Rudolf W. "Rudy" Nelson announce his passing at the family home in Livingston on May 29, 2020. He was 85.Rudy was born on February 16, 1935 to Walter Rusch and Marguerite Michel in Bozeman. In 1942, John Leroy Nelson married Marguerite, and in 1945 he adopted Rudy into the Nelson family, whom were early pioneers of the Gallatin Valley.After graduation from Gallatin High School in 1953, Rudy worked for Heeb's Grocery and later joined the U.S. Army Reserves, serving until his honorable discharge in 1962. In 1958, he moved to Worland, Wyoming to pursue work as a truck driver for the Pure Oil Company. Rudy returned to Bozeman in 1964 and began work as a refrigeration and heating technician, much of which he did as an independent contractor.In 1972, Rudy accepted a position with the federal government's General Services Administration, at the U.S. Post Office and Federal Building in downtown Bozeman. Rudy later transferred to Helena, where he served as the GSA Facilities Contract Specialist/Analyst for the State of Montana until retirement in 1995.Rudy loved building and flying radio-controlled model airplanes, and was active in the Bozeman BATS RC Modeler's Club. He was also fond of boating with his boys at Canyon Ferry Reservoir.Rudy is survived by Corrine Nelson, his wife of 53 years and five sons; Greg, Bob, John, Chuck and Jeff. Rudy was also the grandfather of ten, great grandfather of three, all of whom will miss him.The family would like to thank the staff at the Livingston Hospice Home Health for their wonderful, excellent care of Rudy during the last years of his life. A memorial and family Celebration of Life will be held later this summer in Livingston.