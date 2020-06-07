Rudy Nelson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rudy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of Rudolf W. "Rudy" Nelson announce his passing at the family home in Livingston on May 29, 2020. He was 85.

Rudy was born on February 16, 1935 to Walter Rusch and Marguerite Michel in Bozeman. In 1942, John Leroy Nelson married Marguerite, and in 1945 he adopted Rudy into the Nelson family, whom were early pioneers of the Gallatin Valley.

After graduation from Gallatin High School in 1953, Rudy worked for Heeb's Grocery and later joined the U.S. Army Reserves, serving until his honorable discharge in 1962. In 1958, he moved to Worland, Wyoming to pursue work as a truck driver for the Pure Oil Company. Rudy returned to Bozeman in 1964 and began work as a refrigeration and heating technician, much of which he did as an independent contractor.

In 1972, Rudy accepted a position with the federal government's General Services Administration, at the U.S. Post Office and Federal Building in downtown Bozeman. Rudy later transferred to Helena, where he served as the GSA Facilities Contract Specialist/Analyst for the State of Montana until retirement in 1995.

Rudy loved building and flying radio-controlled model airplanes, and was active in the Bozeman BATS RC Modeler's Club. He was also fond of boating with his boys at Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

Rudy is survived by Corrine Nelson, his wife of 53 years and five sons; Greg, Bob, John, Chuck and Jeff. Rudy was also the grandfather of ten, great grandfather of three, all of whom will miss him.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Livingston Hospice Home Health for their wonderful, excellent care of Rudy during the last years of his life. A memorial and family Celebration of Life will be held later this summer in Livingston.

www.Franzen-Davis.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Franzen-Davis Funeral Home & Crematory
118 North Third Street
Livingston, MT 59047
(406) 222-2531
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved