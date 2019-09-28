|
Russell Warren Engel passed away in Bozeman, MT on September 21, 2019 at the age of 101.
Russell was born April 27, 1918 to Peter Engel and Jennie Adsit in Vesta, MN. He grew up near Clarissa, MN where he attended a one room schoolhouse one mile from his home. Upon graduating high school Russell went on to receive a bachelor's degree in Forestry from the University of California, Berkley and began a career for the US Forest Service. Russell also served in the US Army Air Corps, where he became a navigator in the 100th Bomb Group and was sent to England, where he flew on 14 missions before being injured. Russell was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross and then sent home to train other navigators for the rest of the war. Russell married the love of his life, Odena, and together they had two sons. They lived all over California before settling in Belgrade, Montana. Russell became a member of Rotary International and the Weaverville Water Board. He was known for his calm presence and enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
Russell is preceded in death by his parents Peter Engel and Jennie Adsit Engel, his brothers Dick and Bob of Los Angeles, CA and his beloved wife Odena. He is survived by his sons Rusty (Cindy) and David of Belgrade, MT and his two grandchildren.
Services will be held in Redding, CA at Veterans Chapel Cemetery.
