Ruth Pfeil, born August 29, 1925, mother of Heidi Pfeil and Janna Christensen of Bozeman and Doug Pfeil of Armstrong, IA died August 7 with Covid 19 at VV Care Center in the Iowa town she lived in for 70 years. Ruth also leaves grandchildren: Colin(Kelsie) Dougherty, Elizabeth(Eric) Gilje, Anna(Brett) Safranski, and Erik Christensen all of Bozeman and Sara(Ryan)Tysdal of SD, Amber(Karl) of MN and Aaron of AK. Ruth has joined her hero husband Jim Pfeil. Services are pending.



