Ruth Ann Pfeil
1925 - 2020
Ruth Pfeil, born August 29, 1925, mother of Heidi Pfeil and Janna Christensen of Bozeman and Doug Pfeil of Armstrong, IA died August 7 with Covid 19 at VV Care Center in the Iowa town she lived in for 70 years. Ruth also leaves grandchildren: Colin(Kelsie) Dougherty, Elizabeth(Eric) Gilje, Anna(Brett) Safranski, and Erik Christensen all of Bozeman and Sara(Ryan)Tysdal of SD, Amber(Karl) of MN and Aaron of AK. Ruth has joined her hero husband Jim Pfeil. Services are pending.

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020.
