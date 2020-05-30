"I just love Ruth!"
We've heard that countless times in reference to our sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, Ruth Chandler. Ruth's friendship and caring encircled us all like a warm, comfortable quilt. She listened with heartfelt interest to people and responded with genuine understanding. Ruth enjoyed life. We will remember her laugh. When she laughed, as she did often, the angels sang along.
Ruth succumbed to lung cancer on March 11, 2020. Private burial services took place on March 16 at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. She didn't want a funeral or an obituary, yet those who love her want to let all her friends know of her passing.
On August 19, 1942, Evangeline and Ed Chandler of Bozeman presented a baby sister to young Georgia. The two girls regaled their friends with stories of 'growing up Bozeman.' As an adult, Ruth embodied independence, strength, kindness, loyalty, compassion, generosity and Montana-girl spunk. She was a proud member of the Bozeman Senior High School Class of 1961, an efficient, thoroughly professional secretary at Montana State University, an animal lover, a marvelous singer, a kidney donor, a caregiver for her mother, and an admittedly mediocre golfer who enjoyed her tee-time buddies more than the game itself. In 1974, she married David Harvey; they were later divorced and remained friends. Upon retirement from MSU, she joined the staff of SGM Biotech before stepping back to stay home and enjoy life. Watching classic movies, reading, and eating chocolate were high on her daily to-do list. What added to her joy, she joked, was becoming a late-in-life mother to Shih Tzu pups Desi and Lucy, whom she adored. With both dogs on her lap, she spent the past few years watching 'Monk' Marathons (except when Red Hat or BSHS Buddies' luncheons beckoned.)
Ruth found great peace in her life, living it on her own terms, whether revving up her VW Bug for a cross-town adventure or just being at home enjoying her dogs.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Georgia Cumbo of Bellevue, WA; niece, Carol Cumbo Kammerzell (Doug) of Camano Island, WA; nephew, Dan Cumbo of Bellevue; great-nieces, Kaety (John) Hammer of Silvana, WA and Krista (Brandon) Pierce of Arlington, WA, and their children, Austin, Weston, and Etel, as well as several cousins and many longtime, loyal friends.
An informal, safe-distancing indoor/outdoor Celebration of Life for Ruth will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the home of Phillip and Lauri Aguirre, 331 Crest Drive, Bozeman. In lieu of ?owers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 30, 2020.