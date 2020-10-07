On October 2, 2020, our beloved mother, grandmother, and "GG," Ruth Strickler, went home to be with our Lord after a long, beautiful life.
Ruth was born on November 10, 1927 in Fort Benton, Montana, to Earl and Edna Schenk. She lived in Choteau County until 1931, when her family moved to the Gallatin Valley and settled at the family farm north of Belgrade. She thoroughly enjoyed growing up working on the family farm alongside her parents and siblings.
She began her education at Foster Creek School and attended Belgrade schools, graduating from Belgrade High School in 1946. After high school, she worked various jobs in the Bozeman area, eventually working as a dental assistant for Dr. Brockway and Dr. Leo Durham and later retiring from Montana State University as a custodian.
In 1950, she married Al Strickler and they started their life together in Bozeman, proudly raising five children while maintaining their careers. Following her retirement, Ruth enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends. Even well into her 80s, she enjoyed helping "older people" as a senior companion. Ruth was an avid sports fan, keeping tabs on everything from football to rodeo to baseball and golf. However, nothing could ever top the love she had for her beloved Seattle Mariners (especially Edgar Martinez).
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Al, her parents, her brothers William (Hildreth) Schenk, Ficklin (Scottie) Schenk, and sister Edna Mae (Harold) LaRue. She is survived by her daughters Wanda (Harold) Wick, Kelly (Tony) Harrington, and Karen Connolly; sons Ken (Vonnie) Strickler and Kevin (Lisa) Strickler; eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth was one-of-a-kind. We are all blessed to have known and loved her, and we will miss her every day. We would like to express our gratitude to Bozeman Health Hospice and Spring Meadows Assisted Living.
Visitation hours will be from 6-8 pm on Wed. (10/7) at Dokken-Nelson. A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Friday (10/9) at Dokken-Nelson followed by interment in Sunset Hills Cemetery. Service will be available online at: https://youtu.be/glLF8BynbT8
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bozeman Senior Center.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com