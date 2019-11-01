|
|
Ruth Sylvia (Westendorp) Hofman is now joyful in the presence of her Lord. She peacefully passed away on October 28, 2019. She was born March 11, 1929 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Edward and Alice (VandenBerg) Westendorp. Her early years were spent in Grand Rapids and then East Martin, Michigan, were she was the first (and only) person to graduate from the 8th grade at East Martin Christian School. She spent many years assisting her mother with her handicapped brother, Jakie, as well as families in the community with new children.
Ruth met Sam Hofman when he was attending Calvin College in Grand Rapids. They married on October 18, 1949, lived in Amsterdam, Montana, and raised their four children in the area. She was a very organized planner, always prepared for family vacation, many visitors, and wonderful meals at home, and brought out the field during harvest time.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sam; Sam's parents, Peter and Ida (Sinnema) Hofman; brothers, Don, Jake, Ed, Gary, and Al; brothers-in-law, Blaine Welker and Satch (George) Freswick; sister-in-law, Julia Westendorp (Don); and daughter-in-law, Margaret (Koning) Hofman.
Surviving Ruth are her four children, nine grandchildren and their spouses, and 16 great-grandchildren, including son, Robert and his children, Jason (Trista Spinner) Hofman (Aubrey, Ethen, Ryan), Melissa (Tony) Hansen (Eli, Isaiah, Brielle), Jeremy (Alisha Verploegen) Hofman (Sam, Owen, Adlee), and Kim (Evan) Swager (Colton, Lexi); son, Richard (Colleen Davis) Hofman and their children, Amy (Justin) Fehsal (Brayden), Carrie Hofman, and Rick (Kati Cooper) Hofman (Noah, Hayli); daughter, Jude (Greg) Hofman and their children, Ben (Mia Mithcell) Hofman, Jessica (Casey Moore) Hofman Moore (Julian, Jack); and daughter, Sharon L. Hofman. Also surviving are Ruth's sister, Senetta Welker; brother, Ron (Jan) Westendorp; sisters-in-law, Ida Mae Freswick (children, Casey (Bev), David (June), Ron, Dale), Ida Westendorp, Nancee Westerndorp, and Cindy (Jim) Mejeur; close friend and cousin, Margaret Sinnema; and special friend, Shirley Kreutzer.
Ruth was a grace-filled and gracious, kind, and generous person with a servant's heart. She loved well and was well-loved by her family, friends, and members of her community. Many thanks to the staff and residents at Churchill Retirement Home who loved her well and cared for her (and her family) with great compassion and skill, and to Compassus Hospice who were also exemplary in their care for Ruth and her family.
Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, November 1 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Interment will take place at 10:00 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery on Saturday, November 2, followed by Memorial Services at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church at 11:00 A.M.
Memorial donations may be made to Manhattan Christian School, 8000 Churchill Rd., Manhattan, MT 59741; or Churchill Retirement Home, 6151 Shady Rest St., Manhattan, MT 59741.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019