On February 16, 2019 Ryan Naffziger passed away unexpectedly in his home of an undiagnosed illness and was reunited with his Heavenly Father. He was loved and admired by all who knew him. He brought light, goodness and laughter to all he met. Ryan was born on May 4, 1984 to Royce and Fran Naffziger in Missoula, MT. Ryan lived in St. Ignatius, MT until his 7th year of life. His family then moved to Bozeman, MT where they lived for 13 years. At the age of 16 Ryan stepped in and took over the family owned pressure washing business continuing its growth and success.



He met his wife Brittany in 2007 and shortly after they relocated to Billings and continued to grow Rocky Mountain Pressure Wash. They were married August 25, 2009 and welcomed their daughter, Roice Elaine March 31, 2011 and son, Linkin James April 8, 2013.



His greatest joy came from his beautiful family and being an exceptional husband and father to his wife and two kids. Ryan lived life's every moment doing so many things he loved in the outdoors with his family and friends by his side. His passions were hunting, camping, boating, dirt biking, and running anything with a motor. Ryan's smile never left his face. He brought joy wherever he went and loved others unconditionally. Anyone who came into contact with Ryan can attest that his heart was so pure and that he would always go out of his way to make sure everyone was cared for and happy. There was never a dull moment with Ryan in the room, his energy and love for life will always be remembered. Ryan's presence will be greatly missed, but his love, memory and legacy will never leave our hearts.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Vern Naffziger; maternal grandparents, Miguel and Mary Jaramillo; and his stillborn twin.



He is survived by his wife, Brittany Buchl Naffziger; daughter, Roice Naffziger; son, Linkin Naffziger; paternal grandmother, Nellie Mae Naffziger; parents, Royce and Fran Naffziger; brothers, Travis, Rueben, and Reed Naffziger; and sisters, Taryn Wolf, Chastity Morgan, and Roseanna Leary; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, in laws, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.



Dokken-Nelson will hold a public viewing Friday, February 22nd from 5-7pm. All are welcome to attend. Please contact Dokken-Nelsen with any flower arrangements.



The funeral service will be held at the Bozeman LDS Stake Center (2915 Colter Avenue Bozeman Montana) Saturday, February 23rd at 1:00pm with a viewing for close family and friends one-hour prior at 12:00 noon. We encourage all who knew and loved Ryan to attend this celebration of his life.



Memorial contributions may be made to the "Ryan Naffziger Memorial Fund" at https://www.gofundme.com/ryan-naffziger-memorial-fund.