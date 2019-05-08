Sally Ann Griffin, 75, of Three Forks passed away on Tuesday, April 30. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on June 7, 1943.



At the age of 10, Sally moved to the San Joaquin Valley in California with her mother and her sister, Susan, after the passing of her father. She grew up in Manteca, CA.



During her high school years she worked at a jewelry store, and she served as Worthy Advisor of Rainbow Girls. After high school she attended Humphrey Business College. Upon graduating she became the Personal Secretary for Shell Development Company executives in Modesto, CA.



Sally met Bud Griffin in 1964. They married on June 19, 1965, and moved to San Rafael, CA. Together they had two children before moving to Belgrade, MT in 1971.



In Belgrade she and her family had a hobby farm, Old McDonald Farm, with cows, geese, rabbits, and many other animals. Sally was particularly fond of her chickens and her dogs.



Sally eventually started working for the city of Belgrade where she worked for 24 years-from June 9, 1987 to June 9, 2011-as the long-time water clerk. Upon retirement she moved to Three Forks, MT.



Sally's hobbies and volunteer positions included the Bozeman Gem and Mineral Club; Montana Ghost Town Preservation Society, where she served as Secretary/Treasurer; Three Forks Library Board; Three Forks Area Historical Society, and Bridge Club. She enjoyed baseball, as a lifelong San Francisco Giants fan, and was scorekeeper for her son's little league team. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating.



Sally is survived by her husband, Bud; sister, Susan; daughter, Connie; and son, Jeff.



Private family services will be held.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.